Diamante allies dominate Barangay, SK polls in Tuburan

Most of the barangay candidates who won in Tuburan town, Cebu are allies of the incumbent mayor Aljun Diamante.

Diamante said in a text message that his allies dominated the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls.

The mayor disclosed that his allies won the majority of the elective posts of the 43 barangays in Tuburan.

There are 54 barangays in Tuburan, which is approximately 91 kilometers from Cebu City.

He also said that the results of the eleven barangays, where the allies of his political rival Daphne Lagoon sit, can still be contested.