Loot’s classmates denounce attack; urge PNP, NBI to leave no stone unturned

The PMA Sandigan Class of 1982 has urged both the PNP and the NBI to conduct an “honest to goodness and unrelenting investigation” on the ambush of Daanbantayan Mayor Vic Loot.

In a statement, Loot’s classmates strongly denounced the attack which happened while the election gun ban was imposed.

They said investigators must leave no stone unturned and try hard to identify the perpetrators.

PRO-7 spokesperson Reyman Tolentin said they are willing to share notes and data with the NBI to expedite the probe on the ambush of Loot and his family.

He believed the incident is not connected to the ambush of Wellington Lim.