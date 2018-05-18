Cops still probing Talisay councilman’s killing

UNLESS a clear motive is established, police said, it was still too early to declare the killing of Dennis Ramos, a newly elected councilman from Barangay Bulacao in Talisay City, as election-related.

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, director of Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said they are now considering all possible angles in Ramos’ killing including the possibility that it was triggered by “personal grudge.”

PO2 Erwin Oyao of the San Fernando Police Station said they are also looking into Ramos’s acquisition of properties that used to be owned by self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones which include a poultry farm in San Fernando town.

Oyao said they wanted to take a look at footage from a close circuit television (CCTV) installed on Ramos’ hardware store hoping to find any leads on the gunmen.

But Oyao said that they are yet to seek permission from Ramos’ widow Juliet, who remains in a state of shock.

Abruega said he already gave instructions for the San Fernando police to look for the gunmen and immediately solve Ramos’ killing.

“I directed them (San Fernando police) to conduct immediate investigation sa pagpatay ng newly-elected barangay councilor sa Talisay para ma-establish yung motive ng incident and to identify the perpetrators,” Abrugena said.

Two motorcycle riding assailants rained bullets at Ramos, who was standing outside his service vehicle, which was parked near a hardware store that he owned in Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando town at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

He was fixing things from inside his Ford Everest service vehicle when the shooting happened while Juliet remained inside their store.

Ramos, who was elected as barangay councilor in Barangay Bulacao for the first time in Monday’s Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan (SK) election, succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds on his body.

Oyao said that based on their initial investigation, the two assailants who were both wearing crash helmets, came from the northern part of the city.

They immediately made a U-turn and fled to the north after killing Ramos.

After hearing of the gun bursts, Juliet immediately went outside of their store and saw Ramos’ bleeding body sprawled on the road.

Juliet and hardware workers rushed Ramos to the South General Hospital in Naga City, but he was already dead.

Oyao said that a bullet wound on Ramos’ chest ended his life.

Police recovered seven empty shell and one deformed slug coming from a .45 caliber pistol from the crime scene.

Aburugena admitted that they are yet to identify Ramos’ killer but he added that they are now looking into a possible lead on his murder.

He refused to further discuss this in details to prevent from pre-empting the outcome of their ongoing investigation.

Aburugena said they are also coordinating with the Commission on Elections to determine of Ramos’ death can be considered as election-related.

He said that there are certain parameters will have to be looked into before a killing can be considered as election-related.

Talisay City was not in Comelec’s list of Election Watchlist Areas (Ewas) in the last election.

“So far hindi pa natin ma consider na election related incident siya kasi hindi pa natin malaman at mestablish yung motive when this crime happened (We cannot yet say that this is an election-related incident because we are yet to establish the motive for the crime that transpired),” Abrugena said.