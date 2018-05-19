PNG opening ceremonies at CCSC takes a break to wait for PRRD

The opening ceremonies of the Philippine National Games (PNG) held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) has taken a break to wait for the arrival of Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, the keynote speaker of the event.

The President is still in Alegria, a town southwest of Cebu City, to lead the ceremonial commencement of the oil and gas production in the mountain barangay of Montpeller.

Only the first part of the opening ceremonies is done, that is the parade of athletes from the CAP building along Osmena Blvd. to the CCSC, which was started at 3 p.m.

The athletes and the audience took advantage of the break by going to the comfort rooms amid the strict security measures implemented by the Presidential Security Group.

Among the VIP’s that are in attendance are Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who have already delivered the welcome remarks, Cebu Province Gov. Hilario Davide III, Sen. Miguel Zubiri, DOT Region 7 director Shalemar Tamano and Phoenix Petroleum Philippines CEO and Presidential adviser for Sports Dennis Uy.

Also done are the Oath of Sportsmanship led by Rio Olympics weightlifting silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, as well as the oath of officiating officials led by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), which is organizing the PNG.

Still to come are the speeches of PSC chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez and the President, and the lighting of the urn of peace and unity to be led by PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez, the PNG overall chairman.

The audience is being entertained by the Sinulog Idols while waiting for the opening ceremonies to resume.