Alleged NPA members burn down bulldozer in Negros

Around 10 alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) burned down a bulldozer owned by a Construction firm in Sitio Talingting, Barangay Luyang of Mabinay town, Negros Oriental on Monday evening (May 21).

Supt. Kat Ramos, Public Information Officer of Negros Oriental Police Office told Cebu Daily News that the armed men used gasoline to ignite the vehicle.

The equipment was used in an ongoing construction in the area.

The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation of the incident.