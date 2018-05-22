SK Councilor from Leyte arrested in Mandaue checkpoint for illegal possession of drugs

By Doris Mae C. Mondragon, Norman V. Mendoza May 22,2018

A newly elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) councilor from Baybay Leyte was arrested at a checkpoint in Zuelig St., Barangay Centro, Mandaue City for illegal possession of drugs on Saturday (May 19).

Chief Inspector Aldrin Villacampa of Centro Police Station, identified the suspect as Jesjoma Nomar Guevarra Arans, 20, a resident of Zone 3, Baybay Leyte.

Seized from Villacampa were a bag of Marijuana leaves with an estimated value of P5,000.

Jesjoma is currently detained at Centro Police Station pending for the filing of charges against him.