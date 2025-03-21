Visayas’ finest boxers honored at 2nd Pacquiao-Elorde Awards

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some of the Visayas region’s best and brightest boxers were rightfully honored on Thursday night, March 20, during the 2nd Pacquiao-Elorde Awards Night in Manila.

Leading the awardees was Michael Domingo of ZIP Sanman Boxing, who was named “Trainer of the Year” for his pivotal role in guiding his prized fighter, reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem, back to world title glory.

Domingo’s expertise was instrumental in Jerusalem’s upset victory over former champion Yudai Shigeoka in Japan last year.

Jerusalem, one of only two reigning Filipino world champions, was named “Co-Boxer of the Year” alongside International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran.

Both Domingo and Jerusalem are based in Cebu.

This recognition serves as a timely morale booster for Jerusalem as he prepares to defend his title in a rematch against Shigeoka on March 30 in Japan. He and the rest of the ZIP Sanman team are set to depart for Japan on March 23.

Other ZIP Sanman awardees included:

Esneth Domingo – WBC Asian Silver Flyweight Champion

Jeo Santisima – WBC Asian Continental Super Featherweight Champion

Alex Santisima – WBF Australasian Super Bantamweight Champion

Champions from ARQ Boxing Stable were also recognized:

Ian Paul Abne – WBA South Minimumweight Champion

Berland Robles – WBA South Flyweight Champion

Rodel Wenceslao – WBF Australasian Welterweight Champion

Meanwhile, Villamor Boxing Gym’s awardees included:

Reymart Tagacanao – WBA Asia Super Flyweight Champion

AJ Paciones – World No. 2 & WBA Asia Light Flyweight Champion

From Big Yellow Boxing Gym, Rhonvex Capuloy was honored as the WBF Australasian Super Featherweight Champion.

PMI Bohol Boxing Stable was well represented, with No. 1 light flyweight contender and WBO Global Champion Regie Suganob receiving recognition, along with his stablemates:

Virgel Vitor – WBO Oriental Super Featherweight Champion

Gerwin Asilo – WBO Oriental Bantamweight Champion

Althea Shine Porres – PBF Light Flyweight Champion

Joseph Sumabong – WBO Asia Pacific Youth Minimumweight Champion

