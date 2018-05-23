Cebu City SK Chairs to meet officials behind Duterte Administration 

The Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas invited all 80 newly elected Sangguniang Kabataan Chairpersons of Cebu City to Malacanang Palace and to meet the people behind the national leadership.

The activity is a symbolic gesture of recognition by Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas to the future leaders of the country who are Visayans.

They will be exposed to the change agenda of President Rodrigo Duterte and his administration’s style of governance anchored on “change,” espousing a drug-free and corrupt-free leadership that transcends politics.

OPAV is mandated to bring the Office of the President closer to the people up to the grassroots level to ensure that their concerns will be addressed immediately.