Trucks now compelled to pass on bridge’s outer lanes

To avoid a repeat of the heavy traffic that resulted from a multiple vehicle collision along the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, traffic officials in Cebu on Tuesday met to come up with solutions to the problem.

Joy Tumulak, the Capitol’s traffic management focal person, said they decided to order all trucks to pass on the outer lanes in passing the bridge.

Trucks, he said, are also prohibited from overtaking vehicles.

Present during the meeting were officials of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue TEAM, and the City Traffic Management System of Lapu-Lapu City and DPWH.