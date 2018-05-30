One injured in grenade explosion in Negros Oriental
A grenade was thrown and exploded at the house of Bacong, Negros Oriental town Vice Mayor Leni Alviola by two unidentified riding in tandem assailants past 8 p.m. on Tuesday (May 29).
Based on reports from Supt. Kat Ramos, Public Information Officer of Negros Provincial Police Office, one was hit by a shrapnel in her right arm.
Police identified the victim Diane Jane Justiniano, 30, common-law wife of Aviola’s son.
Personnel of the Explosive and Ordnance Disposal (EOD) of the Special Weapons and Tactics are still conducting a thorough investigation on the incident.
Police immediately conducted a hot pursuit operation.
