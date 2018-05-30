Catmon bags third place trophy of Gov’s Cup Volleyball

The Catmon volleyball team defeated Argao to bag third place honors in the Governor’s Cup 18-Under Inter-Cities and Municipalities Volleyball Tournament 2018 on Wednesday evening at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

The North Division runners up defeated the South Division second placers, 28-26, 25-16, 25-12, to finish third and bag the P100,000 cash prize at stake.

The championship match between North Division rulers Mandaue City and South champions Carcar City is ongoing at press time.

Updates on this game will follow shortly.