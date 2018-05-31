Davao finishes fourth in official PNG tally; Mandaue out of top 5

DAVAO City ended up fourth overall in the final and official medal tally of the Philippine National Games (PNG) held in different venues in Cebu last May 19 to 25.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) released the official medal tally Thursday afternoon, almost a week after the meet ended.

In the final tally, Davao finished fourth place with a 19-30-43 (gold-silver-brinze) haul, which means it wins the P4-million cash assistance that comes with it.

Cebu Province, which was at fourth place in the unofficial tally, fell to fifth with a 19-20-30 record and will get P2 million while Mandaue slipped to sixth place with an 18-15-11 card.

Cash assistance is only awarded to the top five finishers.

Davao City initially had a record of 17-26-41 and was sixth after the meet ended in May 25. Mandaue City was at fifth with the same 18-15-11 tally.

But since there were some games that finished late evening, the technical team and the secretariat weren’t able to get all the results in and had to resume tabulating this week. After all featured 22 sporting events of the meet were accounted for, the organizers then released the official tally.

The top three didn’t change, though, with Cebu City (58-70-79) still finishing first, Baguio City (38-37-59) at second, and Mandaluyong City (27-18-31) at third. Cebu City won P10 million, Baguio P8 million and Mandaluyog P6 million.