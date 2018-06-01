Ungab’s gunman could be dead—police
Is the assailant who killed lawyer Jonnah John Ungab dead?
The Cebu City Police Office said the empty shells recovered in the crime scene and those from the gun of a person shot dead in a police operation in Lapu-Lapu in February matched.
Investigators released the results of the ballistic exams on the slugs to Cebu Daily News on Friday.
Supt. Ryan Devaras said there is a link between the man who was killed in the operation and the assailant in Ungab’s slay.
