Filipina pleaded guilty for trafficking minors

A Filipina woman, who created and sold sexual abuse images of children online to Australians, Americans, and Germans, was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking minors for online sexual exploitation.

Cordova-resident Vilma (real name withheld) entered a plea bargain before Judge Mory Nueva of the Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 13 earlier this morning.

She pleaded guilty to the offense of Simple Trafficking in Persons, which carries a 20-year sentence.

Disturbingly, the 38-year-old mother had live-streamed the sexual abuse of Filipino children online to foreign customers for rates ranging from P500 to P21,000.