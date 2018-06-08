20-storey building to remain in Capitol

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III has dismissed the proposal of heritage advocate and writer Jobers Bersales to transfer the proposed 20-storey building from the Capitol compound to Balamban.

He said transferring the project to Balamban would defeat the purpose of housing some capitol offices at the new building.

Davide, however, considered some suggestions to adjust the design of the building in compliance with the national laws.

