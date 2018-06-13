No extension of June 13 deadline for SOCE filing

All candidates in the SK and Barangay elections—winners or losers—have until today to file their Statements of Election Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE).

No extension shall be given by the poll body.

Those who cannot submit their SOCE on time will not be allowed to assume their posts, said Cebu provincial election supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano.

First-time offenders and those who fail to submit the SOCE on time, he said, shall also face an administrative fine ranging from P1,000 to P30,000 depending on the position they ran for.

Second-time offenders and subsequent offenders face perpetual disqualification from public office.