Lycans debut with win in 4th DBL

The Lycans debuted in spectacular fashion as they eviscerated the E.Bros Autoparts and Accessories, 70-42, at the start of the 4th Duterte Basketball League last Sunday at the Capitol Parish Gym along Escario Street.

In other games, the Myrmidons dominated Mangtas, 58-40, while Ford squeaked past the PNP Station 7, 59-57.

Mitsubishi also dropped Easternstar Line Inc., 53-47, while Paragsa slipped past Nellrose Travel Services, 57-55.

The 12 teams divided into two brackets will play a single round-robin with the top four from each bracket advancing to the quarterfinal round. The winners there will move on to the semis and then, the championship, which will be a best-of-three affair.

The tournament is being backed by Easternstar, Show Graphics Design, Alfapro Events, Elwin Construction, El Punisher and Paragsa. /Correspondent Jonas Rey Panerio

Dela Cruz tops Independence day scrabble

Learjet Dela Cruz was crowned as the overall champion in the Independence Day Scrabble Open held at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay San Nicolas Proper last Tuesday.

Dela Cruz, an incoming college student of the University of Philippines Cebu, reigned with a 5-1 win-loss tally, defeating Cebu Institute of Technology-University’s (CIT-U) Bea Datiles (4-2) in the final round, 433-388.

CIT-U’s Dale Catalonia and University of Cebu’s Junmar Amistoso came in third and fourth, respectively.

On the other hand, Cabuguas of PAREF Springdale reigned in the elementary division while University of San Jose-Recoletos’ Lord Garnett Talisic came in second.

CIT-U’s Romer Caballero had the highest single game with 521 points while Amistoso had the highest single turn with “kindless” worth 95 points.

Tournament director Dartspeed Eslao said that the tourney serves as a practice game for the incoming Philippine Open Scrabble Championship this June 16-17, and the first Davao City Scrabble Tournament on August 19-20 in line with the Kadayawan Festival.