NPA slammed for strafing Guihulngan brgy chief’s house

The Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command (AFP Centcom) has criticized the New People’s Army for strafing the house of a barangay captain of Barangay Humay Humay, Guihulngan, Negros Oriental last June 12, which led to the death of a civilian and the wounding of a barangay captain.

The NPA through a statement sent by Ka JB Regalado of the Leonardo Panaligan Command NPA Central Negros Guerrilla Front claimed responsibility for the attack and cited the reason for their attack.

They accused the barangay captain of being responsible for killing three times, abusing women, involved in a robbery and involved in a drug syndicate.

They said that were reason for raiding the barangay captain’s house.

Col. Medel Aguilar, a Centcom spokesman, said the NPA had no authority to take the law into their own hands