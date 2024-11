4 dead, including American, Aussie tourists, in fatal Laos alcohol poisoning

Four have already been confirmed dead in Vang Vieng, Laos following a fatal alcohol poisoning in what Australia’s prime minister on Thursday called every parent’s nightmare.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Parliament that 19-year-old Bianca Jones had died after being evacuated from Laos for treatment in a Thai hospital. Her friend, also 19, remains hospitalized in Thailand.

“This is every parent’s very worst fear and a nightmare that no one should have to endure,” Albanese said. “We also take this moment to say that we’re thinking of Bianca’s friend Holly Bowles who is fighting for her life.”

In a statement to the Melbourne Herald Sun newspaper, Jones’ family asked for privacy in their grief.

“She was surrounded by love, and we are comforted by the knowledge that her incredible spirit touched so many lives during her time with us,” the family wrote.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support, love, and prayers we’ve received from across Australia.”

The US State Department also confirmed to The Associated Press in an emailed statement that an American tourist had also died but said it had no further comment out of respect to the family.

It said local authorities were investigating and that the U.S. was providing consular assistance.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss,” the State Department said.

Telephone numbers listed for Laos’ Health Ministry did not work and police refused to comment.

Landlocked Laos is one of Southeast Asia’s poorest nations and a popular tourist destination. Vang Vieng is particularly popular among backpackers seeking partying and adventure sports.

Details on the alcohol poisoning began trickling out about a week after the two Australian women fell ill on Nov. 13 following a night out drinking with a group in the remote town.

They are believed to have consumed drinks tainted with methanol, which is sometimes used as the alcohol in mixed drinks at disreputable bars and can cause severe poisoning or death.

Thai authorities confirmed that Jones had died by “brain swelling due to high levels of methanol found in her system.”

“Drink spiking and methanol poisoning are far too common in many parts of the world,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said after receiving news of Jones’ death.

“At this time I would say to parents, to young people, please have a conversation about risks, please inform yourselves, please let’s work together to ensure this tragedy doesn’t happen again.”

New Zealand’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that one of its citizens was also unwell in Laos and could be a victim of methanol poisoning. Denmark’s Foreign Ministry, when asked about the poisoning incident, said Wednesday that two of its citizens had died in Laos but would not provide further details.

“We have updated our travel advisory for Laos to note that there have been several cases of suspected methanol poisoning after consuming alcoholic drinks,” New Zealand’s Foreign Ministry said.

“Travelers are advised to be cautious about consuming alcoholic beverages, particularly cocktails and drinks made with spirits that may have been adulterated with harmful substances.”

The U.S. did not immediately issue an updated travel advisory.

On Tuesday, Duong Duc Toan, manager of the Nana Backpacker Hostel where the two Australian women stayed in Vang Vieng, told the AP that staff were told by other guests that the two women were unwell after they failed to check out as planned on Nov. 13, and they arranged transport to a hospital for them.

The women were then transported to Thailand for emergency medical treatment and their parents flew in to be with them.

“All Australians offer them our deepest sympathy in this time of heartbreak,” Albanese said.

“Bianca’s trip should have been a joyous time and a source of fond memories in years to come,” he said. “It is beyond sad that this was not to be.”

