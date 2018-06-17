Blazing trails in the practice of law

Definitely an idea whose time has come.

The trail-blazing mentoring program called “The Trial Academy”, concocted by the Cebu Chapter of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, guides the new lawyers in this exciting phase of their lives which they prepared hard for – the actual practice of law.

The curriculum is designed to instill self-confidence in the new members of the Bar in the journey of learning the ropes of litigation and advocacy, amid the challenging and “harsh world’, in the words of the dynamic IBP Cebu Chapter President Mundlyn Misal Martin.

The organization and the senior lawyers are sharing decades and years of exposure in their respective fields to impart their expertise and the life long learnings to the new members.

They are awakeners to the limitless possibilities that each new lawyer has within them.

Launched last year, this innovative program covers a 6-month period to enhance the skills in trial, writing and awareness on the day-to-day matters left unsaid in the law school and law books.

Apart from legal writing contests, there will be mock trials in the courts.

A community legal aid service for over two months is integrated as well, in keeping with the requirement of the Supreme Court for new lawyers, beginning this year, to render 120 hours of legal service to the community.

Highly esteemed and illustrious sons and daughters of Cebu comprise the Board of the Trial Academy, namely, retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr., as Chair, and as members, retired Regional Trial Court Judge Meinrado Paredes, former Assistant Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas, Virginia Palanca-Santiago, former IBP Cebu City Chapter president Democrito Barcenas and veteran lawyer who served in various posts in non-government organizations, Alice Canonoy Morada.

The Trial Academy is steered by lawyer Paul Labrado. whose brilliant seed of an idea the Trial Academy was hatched, as Executive Director, and Jack Sarausad as Head of the IBP Legal Education Committee, with the full support of the IBP Officers lead by the President, Mundlyn Martin.

It is a much- welcome development that the IBP is integrating Environmental Law, specifically the “Law of the Sea” in the Trial Academy beginning this year.

We live in an archipelago, surrounded by over 7,000 islands, where lives and livelihoods along the coasts are intertwined, and where coastal residents are considered the poorest of the poor.

Our biodiversity rich-ocean faces a whole gamut of wide-ranging challenges: overfishing, illegal fishing, pollution, unregulated coastal development, weak enforcement and of course, climate change.

IBP Cebu Chapter and Oceana signed a Memorandum of Agreement to establish the partnership in training the members of the Bar on the nuances of coastal and marine conservation and ensuring that laws are implemented and made effective.

These trail-blazing initiative will go a long way in restoring the health and vibrancy of our oceans, benefit our artisanal fisherfolks and their families and promote food security.

Way to go, IBP-Cebu!