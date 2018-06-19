England squeaks past Tunisia; Belgium spoils Panama’s World Cup debut

Harry Kane scored a brace to give England a 2-1 victory over Tunisia while Belgium routs Panama, 3-0, in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Kane opened the scoring for England in the 11th minute and also sealed England’s victory by scoring his second goal in the stoppage time.

Tunisia’s lone goal was courtesy of Ferjani Sassi who converted a penalty in the 35th minute.

Kane was given the Man of the Match honor for his effort.

A brace from Romelu Lukaku also helped Belgium spoil Panama’s first-ever game in the World Cup.

Before Lukaku scored his two goals in the 69th and 75th minute, Dries Mertens had found the back of the net first for Belgium in the 47th minute.

Lukaku was named Man of the Match in the Belgium-Panama game.

While Belgium and England notched the same 3 points for their wins, Belgium takes the top spot in Group G with its goal difference of 3. England has 1 and settles for second place.