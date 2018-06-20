Two suspects in mayor’s murder eyed for witness protection program

The Department of Justice asked the court to admit two of nine suspects in the murder of Mayor Gisela Boniel of Bien Unido town, Bohol province under the government’s witness protection program (WPP).

Asst. Regional Prosecutor Llena Ipong-Avila, program implementor of the WPP-7, said the testimonies of Riolito Boniel and Randel Lupas are “absolutely necessary” to prove the guilt of Gisela’s husband, former Bohol Provincial Board (PB)_ member Niño Rey Boniel.

“Considering that the main conspirator and perpetrators who were present during the incident are either at large or detained, there is no other direct evidence available for the state for the proper prosecution of the instant cases,” she said in a pleading filed before Judge Ferdinand Collantes of the Regional Trial Court Branch 65 in Lapu-Lapu City.

Since Riolito and Lupas were early on admitted to the WPP, Avila said the two accused must be excluded from the case and be considered by the court as state witnesses.

“Riolito Boniel and Randel Lupas merely acceded and carried out the orders and plans of the main conspirator,” she said.

Last June 14, Niño and his co-acused Wilfredo Hoylar and Restituto Magoncia refused to enter a plea on the charge filed against them during their court arrarraignment.

As part of the procedure, the court put in a “not guilty” plea for them. Riolito and Lupas, on the other hand, entered a not guilty plea.

The Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor’s Office earlier indicted Niño of parricide over the disappearance and presumed death of his wife. The four other arrested accused were charged with murder.

The other suspects remain at large. Riolito, a casual employee of Bien Unido town and a close relative of Niño, claimed to have witnessed the mayor’s murder.