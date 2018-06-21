Cop to face charges after evading from drug test

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will file a case against the police officer who ran away from a drug test last June 19.

In a press conference on Thursday (June 21), PRO-7 Director Chief Supt. Debold Sinas identified the police officer as PO1 Arvin Hernandez, who is currently assigned at the Police Holding and accounting Unit (PHAU) of the regional office.

“File-an namo siya og insubordination. We will be checking his background,” said Sinas.

Hernandez did not report to his post the day after the drug test.

Sinas added Hernandez claimed that he was afraid of the drug test which prompted him to avoid the test.

“(What he did) it’s a grave offense sort of (he could be ordered for) dismissal,” said Sinas.