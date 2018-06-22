PDEA WANTS MANDATORY DRUG TEST IN SCHOOLS

Mayor Tomas Osmeña backs the plan but DepEd, 2 senators warn it’s unlawful

The government’s relentless campaign against illegal drugs may not just invade the streets.

If plans go well, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) will also penetrate all schools and universities throughout the country to make sure young people are not using any prohibited substance.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino was quoted by GMA 7 as saying that they would want to conduct mandatory drug tests for teachers as well as students Grade 4 and up in both public and private schools.

No one, he said, shall be exempted from the order as the government aims to keep students away from illegal drugs.

Aquino also pushed for a subject on illegal drugs in schools so that students will be properly oriented on the bad effects of shabu (crystal meth), marijuana, and party drugs, thus discouraging them from trying it.

Proper education, he said, is key to addressing the drug menace in the country.

The PDEA has asked the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) to come up with regulations regarding the proposal that will be forwarded to the Department of Education (DepEd).

PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Albiar, in an interview on Thursday, said they would wait for the directives from their higher ups in Manila before they would implement the mandatory drug testing in schools in Cebu and other parts of Central Visayas.

“There will be a process before any implementation,” she said.

Albiar said PDEA does not have any bad intention in trying to subject teachers and students to a mandatory drug tests.

“Let me be clear about it. The proposed mandatory drug testing is intended to help young people, not to penalize them,” she said.

If a student tests positive for illegal drug use, he or she will undergo counseling together with the parents, Albiar explained.

“We do this so we will really know the root of the problem. Maybe, the student was influenced by someone outside the school to use drugs or worse, someone is selling drugs at the school,” she said.

Helping hand from Osmeña

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña fully supported the proposal.

“That’s good. Why? Because drugs has already reached all levels in society. It’s not only the istambays (bystanders) but also professionals such as bankers, businessmen, and rich people,” he said.

Osmeña said it’s important to keep all schools as drug-free.

“We have to be very careful in choosing teachers because you cannot have your child attending classes the whole year but the teacher is an adis-adis (addict), and cannot teach properly,” he said.

The mayor said the Cebu City government is willing to extend any assistance to PDEA-7 should the random drug test for teachers and students pushes through.

“(That’s for) sure. In fact, I think we’re the only who does this,” Osmeña said.

Unlawful

Dr. Juliet Jeruta, director of DepEd-7, however, said that subjecting elementary students to mandatory drug test is unlawful.

While DepEd Order No. 40 allows drug tests in schools, Jeruta said it should only be done at random.

“The order also says that only the school faculty and high school students can be subjected to drug test to promote a dug-free workplace,” she said.

Some senators opposed likewise PDEA’s bid for a mandatory drug test for teachers and students.

Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III wanted to know who came up with the “brilliant” idea as he rejected the proposal being floated by the PDEA.

“That is pointless because what is the use of the test result? If positive, then what? And how many false or wrong positives and even negatives will our system produce?” Pimentel, former Senate president, said in a Viber message to reporters on Friday.

“Malakihang gastos lang ‘yan (That would just entail a huge budget). Hence, I’m interested to know who came up with such a ‘brilliant’ idea. Ginawang mandatory para talagang malakihang gastos (They wanted to do a mandatory drug test just so we have to spend a lot ),” he said.

Pimentel said PDEA’s plan was “pointless” because authorities could not force a person, who turns out positive in a drug test, to provide information that might just incriminate him or her.

“Assume there is a positive test result. Okay, start drafting the information or even the complaint which starts the preliminary investigation. What will you put there? When did he take the drug? Where? What kind of drug? What quantity?” Pimentel argued.

“We cannot force the person concerned to supply all of these essential information,” he added.

Told that the objective of the proposed drug test in schools was to identify those who need help, and not to file charges, the senator said the drug testing should be optional.

“If you want help, then ask for help, get a test if necessary. Why make drug testing mandatory and test those who don’t even use drugs?” Pimentel said.

Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, who is part of the minority bloc in the Senate, also opposed the proposed drug testing for teachers and students, saying the scheme “is prone to corruption.”

“No. It is prone to corruption, will become a money making scheme for test centers, and will only further burden the public already suffering from high prices of basic goods with more expenses,” Pangilinan said. /With reports from Morexette Marie B. Erram and Rosalie O. Abatayo