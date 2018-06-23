More than 100 loiterers warned in Talisay

About 50 loiterers or “tambays” were issued warning by police in various barangays in Talisay City during curfew hours.

Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City police chief, said most of these loiterers were minors who numbered 20. Six others were found to be drinking liquor, one was smoking and two wore no shirts.

The Oplan Tambay of the police, a crackdown on loiterers in the streets, took effect based on an order by President Rodrigo Duterte last June 23.

Conag said Barangays Tabunok, Poblacion, and Tangke had the most number of loiterers during curfew hours that started at past 9 pm. About 150 were issued warnings by the police since the order took effect.

Vagrants were not included since they are covered by the anti-mendicancy law.

Conag said police will continue to uphold the rights of persons to travel even as they crack down on loiterers.