UV tops CYBL U-12 division
The University of the Visayas (UV) continued to burnish its reputation as the best grassroots basketball program in the region as it defeated the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, 36-26, to claim the championship in the under-12 division of the Cebu Youth Basketball League Summer League last weekend at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball court along Mango Avenue.
The game was tied at 19-all heading to the final canto when UV took over the game with a blistering 15-2 blast that placed the team firmly in front, 34-21, with just 3:30 left in the game.
Reezan Gonzaga, Kent Castro and Kurt Escuadro all pitched in during that difference-making salvo that helped the Ronald Bucao-mentored squad add yet another piece to the enormous UV trophy case.
Gonzaga paced the winners with 12 points.
In other games, the Ateneo de Cebu 1 beat EDSA, 42-30, in the Under-15 Division 1 quarterfinals while One on One clobbered One on One C, 35-28, in the Division 2 semifinals.
In the under-18 class, Punta Princesa bested Ateneo de Cebu, 38-33.
