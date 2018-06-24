DILG sets guidelines for ABC elections

THE guidelines are issued for the elections of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) in the province scheduled on July 16.

Provincial Director Jerome Gonzales of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said their memorandum mandates the ABC or Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) Chapter president to issue a written notice for a meeting to the general membership today, Jun 25.

The meeting will discuss the creation of committees and boards for the election.

About 51 ABC presidents will be elected from the 44 towns and six component cities of Bogo, Carcar, Danao, Naga, Talisay and Toledo in Cebu province.

Gonzales said the DILG will chair the Board of Election Supervisors (BES) to enforce the election code. The filing of candidacies for ABC presidents will be on July 9 to 11.

After the ABC election, Gonzales said those elected as ABC president in their areas will join in the election for the chairmanship of the ABC Federation province on July 30.

Provincial Board (PB) Member Celestino Martinez III, the Barangay Captain of Barangay Cayang in Bogo City, is the incumbent ABC Federation Cebu president.

Martinez is running for reelection against Samboan former Mayor Reymond Calderon, newly elected Barangay Chairman in Barangay Poblacion, Samboan town.

Also running for the ABC Federation post is Edwin Salimbangon, the brother of Rep. Benhur Salimbangon of Cebu’s 4th district and Barangay Captain of Barangay Curva in Medellin town.

The ABC Federation president will sit on the Provincial Board (PB).