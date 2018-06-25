Tomas to talk of BRT, Kawit Is. deal in Soca

CEBU CITY Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he wanted to lobby for the Cebuanos support on two priority projects of his administration – the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and the P18-billion Kawit Island development project – during the State of the City Address (Soca) that he will deliver next month.

Osmeña said he would need all the support that he would get to make sure that the two projects are implemented.

But he is still waiting for a formal invitation from the Cebu City Council on the final schedule of the Soca which he plans to deliver at the 4th floor session hall of the City Hall legislative building.

“I want the Kawit Island project to push through because that will give immediate employment to the Cebuanos,” he told reporters during his press conference on Monday.

Raising questions on the proposed sharing-scheme, Barug Team Rama allies in the city council turned down the joint venture agreement between the city and the Gokongwei-led Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI) to develop Kawit Island.

The BRT project, Osmeña said, is also under attack by Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino.

“We’re still fighting for the BRT. We’re fighting (Michael) Dino with his no teeth tactics. He’s not been able to block it (the BRT) yet,” said Osmeña.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is yet to decide on the fate of the BRT.

Osmeña said that aside from the BRT and the Kawit Island projects, there are several other major projects that he wanted to implement during his term, but he refused to give any more details.