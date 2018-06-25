Cortes vs. Quisumbing for Mandaue mayor?

Is 6th district Representative Jonas Cortes challenging the re-election bid of Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis “Luigi” Quisumbing?

The lines were drawn Sunday night after Cortes organized an oath-taking ceremony attended by 14 of the city’s 27 barangay captains.

Present were Barangay Captains Jimmy Lumapas (Bakilid), Ian Cortes (Centro), Vidal Cabatingan (Casili), Celma Sanchez (Cambaro), Oscar Del Castillo (Casuntingan), Amado Manatad (Labogon), Rey Cortes (Cabancalan), Michael Masinas (Jagobiao), Almario Bihag (Cubacub), Ernie Manatad (Subangdaku), Glen Bordario (Tawason), Romana Cuizon (Tipolo), Nelson Rubio (Umapad) and Mario Bihag(Tingub).

SK chairpersons led by SK Federation Chairperson Dhalie Mae Cabatingan also attended the gathering graced by Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Provincial Director Jaime Gonzales.

On Monday morning, Quisumbing administered the oath of 13 ally barangay captains and 20 Sanguniang Kabataan (SK) presidents at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.

Barangay Captains who attended were Barangay Captains Sol Cabahug (Looc), Romulo Echavez Jr. (Ibabao), Dante Borbajo (Canduman), Amoreo Icalina (Opao), Dr. Patricio Soco (Alang-alang), Jesus Neri Sr. (Guizo), Juanito Urot Sr. (Mantuyong), Asterio Suson (Pagsabungan), Gregy Yap (Banilad), Dario Tariman (Tabok), Felipe Diano (Basak), Malaquias Soco (Paknaan) and Eduardo Gumera (Maguikay).

Quisumbing said in an interview that he was dismayed with the 14 barangay captains who attended Cortes’ oath-taking activity because they gave weight to politics over development priorities.

“Quite frankly, we expected all the 27 barangay captains to attend (Monday’s oath-taking) because this was an event sponsored by the city and our intention here was precisely to show that we are all working together. However, we learned that there was another oath-taking conducted yesterday (Sunday),” Quisumbing told reporters.

Cortes said in a separate interview that it was still too early to discuss his plans in the May 2019 midterm election.

“Layo pa kaayo mao ang trabaho lang una ang atong giatiman karon. Pero mo konsulta ta sa atong kadagkoan ug katawhan (It’s still to early to discuss about the election that is why I am now focused on what I am supposed to do. But I also consult with our people,” said Cortes.

‘String of puzzling developments’

Quisumbing admitted that he was “puzzled” with Cortes’ decision not to inform or invite him to their Sunday night gathering.

He started to notice a “string of puzzling developments” from Cortes camp in the May 14 Barangay and Sanguniang Kaabataan (SK) election.

While Quisumbing did not elaborate, City Hall sources said, that Cortes fielded his own candidates for barangay captain and councilor in the election.

Quisumbing said he does not intend to call Rep. Cortes for a dialogue but he remains hopeful that they will still be able to fix their differences before election season.

Cortes and Quisumbing both ran under the Liberal Party (LP) in the 2016 election.

Rep. Cortes sought election as district representative after he served a three-year term as city mayor from 2007 to 2016. Quisumbing, who was elected 6th district representative in 2010 and 2013 took over as city mayor in 2016.

Both also joined the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) of President Rodrigo Duterte last year.

“I hope that soon, we would be able to sit down as a party to thresh out, whatever issues (we have) and make sure that the rumor is not true that there are certain groups in Mandaue that are no longer supporting the administration and will be leaving the party,” Quisumbing said.

Cortes said that what he had was a “ceremonial” oath-taking activity since all of the newly elected barangay officials in Cebu already took their oath of office before President Duterte at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City on June 7.

Cortes said he is grateful of the outcome of Sunday’s gathering because it was indicative that he still has the support of majority of the barangay officials who continue to recognize his leadership.