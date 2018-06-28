Dumpit’s ex-wife: ‘Operation was overkill’

It was an overkill.

This was how Josephine described the operation that killed SPO1 Adonis Dumpit.

Although she has not read the autopsy report of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) yet, Josephine said that she saw the extent of the damage on Dumpit’s body.

Although they have been separated for 11 years, she said that she is certain that Dumpit has not been into the illegal drugs business.

She said though their marriage has been annulled, she should still have the right to lay her ex-husband to rest.

Cebu City councilors Dave Tumulak and Margot Osmeña were first to visit Dumpit’s wake.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña is expected to be in the funeral chapel anytime this afternoon.