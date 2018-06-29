Tumulak open to be Tomas’ runningmate

SAYING he was both honored and privileged to be considered by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña as the latter’s runningmate in next year’s midterm elections, Councilor Dave Tumulak said he may consider running for the city’s second highest position if he’ll get BOPK’s endorsement.

Tumulak issued this statement following last Thursday’s announcement by Osmeña, who heads the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), that he wants Tumulak and Councilor Mary Ann delos Santos as possible vice mayoralty bets of the administration bloc.

“I’m open to it but depende sad na sa mga tawo, and sa grupo (it still depends on the people, and the group, BOPK),” said Tumulak. “It’s my honor and privilege that I am being considered by our mayor to be his running mate,” he added.

Should BOPK pick him as the party’s official bet for vice mayor, Tumulak said he will anchor his campaign on uniting the city government’s legislative and executive departments.

But Tumulak revealed that before Osmeña’s announcement, he has no plans of running for a higher position next year.

Cebu Daily News had been trying to contact delos Santos through her mobile phone since Thursday when the mayor made the announcement, but calls and text messages sent to her phone remained unanswered.

Tumulak revealed that delos Santos is currently out of the country for official business.

Tumulak is currently the deputy mayor on police matters and is on his second term as legislator.

He said that if he will not be picked as Osmeña’s running mate for the May 2019 local elections, he will just seek a third and final term as city councilor.

Tumulak began his political career in 1994 as a village councilman of Basak-Pardo in the city’s south district then as a barangay captain in 2006.

He was first elected as city councilor in 2013 when he was still with Team Rama (now Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban) which, at the time, was the administration party.

But in 2016, a few months after being reelected for his second term as councilor, he bolted out of Team Rama, and declared himself an independent before joining BOPK.