Toledo Trojans face Negros and Tacloban in PCAP chess Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Toledo Xignex Trojans eye back-to-back wins on Saturday, May 11 in the hopes of boosting their standings in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference.

The Toledo chessers take on the Negros Sagar Sports and the Tacloban Vikings this Saturday.

The Trojans are fresh from splitting their two matches last Wednesday, May 8. They beat Arriba Iriga, but lost to the south division’s current leader, the Camarines Soaring Eagles.

They are now ranked second in the south division team standings with 15 wins and eight defeats, while Camarines is leading by a wide margin with its 19-4 (win-loss) card.

The win gave the Toledo Trojans a tie with the Davao Chess Eagles with similar win-loss slates.

The Toledo Trojans, however, earned the second spot for having 296 total points, against Davao’s 274.5 points.

Toledo has a huge chance of beating both Tacloban and Negros. Both teams have a dismal PCAP season with Tacloban ranked sixth with its 9-15 record, while Negros is at seventh with its 8-15 card.

The Toledo Trojans will likely bank on the prowess of frontliners International Master (IM) Angelo Young, IM Kim Steven Yap, IM Rico Mascarinas, IM Joel Pimentel, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, and National Master (NM) Merben Roque in tomorrow’s crucial back-to-back matches.

