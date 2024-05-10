Gealon Racing Team runners to vie in races outside Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Gealon Racing Team runners Andy Toniacao and Kelvin Boyles will compete in two separate long-distance races outside Cebu starting this weekend.

The newly-formed team of Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon will send Boyles and Toniacao in two separate out-of-town foot races.

Toniacao will test his mettle in tomorrow’s Mayon 360° Albay Ultramarathon.

To recall, Toniacao is the champion of the recently-concluded Danao 100KM ultra trail and will compete in the scenic but grueling Mayon ultramarathon which features 293 meters of elevation gain that covers 80 kilometers of off-road running.

Toniacao will compete against more than a hundred fellow long-distance runners in tomorrow’s race. He was already in Albay earlier this week to familiarize the terrain and prepare for tomorrow’s race.

Meanwhile, Boyles, one of Gealon Racing Team’s bemedalled athletes will compete in the “Tubod Monte Road to Trail” in Jagna, Bohol, on May 12.

He will also compete on May 14 for the Mt. Beto Summit Trail Run in Mahayag in Alicia, Bohol on May 14.

Boyles’ May 12 race will feature 32 km of trail running that will traverse the world-renowned Chocolate Hills, Mounts Palingkod, and Taliwtiw in Bohol.

The race in Alicia will have a short but fast-paced 9k race.

The Gealon Racing Team has been making waves in various local and international races recently.

Their most notable race was the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu where they competed in the age group.

