Dynamite fishing: Chan offers P20K to those who can finger illegal fishers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has offered a P20,000 reward for the capture of individuals involved in dynamite fishing and other illegal forms of fishing.

This was announced by Chan during his visit to Barangay Caubian, an islet barangay in Olango Island.

Some 30 fisherfolks, who used dynamite fishing method, has completed their sanctions and were given a chance by the mayor to change their ways.

The city government provided them with fishing gears and financial assistance so they can continue their livelihood legally.

Chan will also give P45,000 to their fisherfolk association that they can use in improving their plight.

The mayor also offered P20,000 to those who can report about the illegal fishing activities of their fellow fisherfolk.

“Aron masukod ang ilang pagmahay, ato sila hatagan og reward nga P20,000 kung makasumbong sila og laing mananagat nga mibuhat og dynamite fishing,” Chan said in a Facebook post.

He added that if they could no longer receive any report about dynamite fishing in their area, it would mean that they have already changed and have observed the legal way of catching fish.

Chan said that his administration is serious in protecting the environment, especially the city’s beaches and marine ecosystem that was considered as the bread and butter of Lapu-Lapu’s economy.

