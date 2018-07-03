Talisay City Hall operations hit due to turnout in drug test use

Talisay City Hall’s operations were severely affected following the conduct of drug tests in recent weeks.

Talisay City Hall HR chief Emely Cabrera said more than 200 were sacked since last Monday. Of that number 100 employees were unable to undergo drug testing and 77 were tested positive in drugs.

Cabrera said the City Veterinary Office has the highest number of employees who tested positive for drug use at 10. She said they have scheduled six to seven hour workdays from Monday to Saturday.

Talisay City Vice Mayor Allan Bucao said they are waiting on Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas to order a random drug test on elected officials.