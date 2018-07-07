Two arrested in Badian drug bust

Two canyoneering guides were arrested during a drug bust operation in Barangay Matutinao, Badian town on July 6.

Police identified the suspects as Jejomar Divinagracia, 31; and James Greaves, 30, who were arrested by operatives of the Drug Enforcement Unit of Badian Police.

Seized from them were 21 sachets of suspects shabu all worth P10,500.

Suspects are now detained at Badian Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.