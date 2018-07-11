Barbeque vendors laments dismal income after Larsian temporary closure

Vendors at Larsian barbeque food strip have expressed dismay over their dismal earnings after they were transferred to a Capitol-owned lot in B. Rodriguez Street, Cebu City.

Vendors told Cebu Daily News that they used to earn P12,000 per day, but now their income is now reduced to P4,000 daily.

Starting July 2, Cebu’s famous barbeque strip has undergone rehabilitation and repair works which will last for two months.

Larsian Administrator Joey Herrera said earlier that the P1.8-million rehabilitation and repair works will address the drainage and sanitary problems in the property owned and managed by the Cebu Provincial Government.