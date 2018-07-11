Two security guards killed each other after heated argument

Two security guards were dead on the spot after they exchanged fire at Total Gas Station, North Reclamation Area, Cebu City at past 11 pm on Tuesday (July 10).

The fatalities were identified as Anjen Lagmay and Junifer Teniano, who was the security guard on duty.

Initial police investigation showed that the two security guards had a heated argument before the incident happened.

Authorities recovered drug paraphernalia from Teniano’s possession.