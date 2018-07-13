Waterfront Airport Hotel starts July with a bang!

A stone away from the bustling and thriving Mactan-Cebu International Airport, WATERFRONT AIRPORT HOTEL AND CASINO is the perfect place, providing you the ultimate convenience and pleasurable dining experience. Experience the Waterfront Mactan’s signature warmth and Filipino brand of service. Not only that, Waterfront Mactan prides itself on delicious and mouthwatering buffet dishes and ala carte dishes.

Start the month with a bang and your craving for delicious food is surely to be satisfied by our July offerings, prepared by the culinary team!

Devour the flavorful Spanish Garlic Shrimp – a dish that will have your taste buds dancing! It is delectable and flavorful Spanish-style shrimp dish, sautéed in garlic, olive oil and spices.

If your sweet tooth is itching for sweet delight, BANANA NUTELLA CAKE is the perfect remedy. With its rich taste of banana torte cake, filled with sweet blend of peanut butter and nutella cremeux, satisfaction is guaranteed.

Banana Nutella Peanut Butter TorteShake your night with Sweet Juliette; with a shot of vodka, the sweet and sour blend of cranberry and lime juice, it is just a perfect drink to cap the night.

While you are at Waterfront Airport Hotel, Do you want to take a CITY BREAK by the POOL? With just 1000 per person, enjoy a day on the pool and have a delicious meal at Uno. You deserve to take a break, basking under the relaxing heat of the sun.

As the night approaches, you may want to enjoy a drink of your favorite Corona beer. Drop by around 4 to 7 PM, any day of the week and buy one Corona beer and get one for free.

