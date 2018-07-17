Lapu-Lapu traffic enforcer shot dead in Poblacion

A City Traffic Management System (CTMS) enforcer was shot dead by two unidentified men in Barangay Poblacion, Lapu Lapu City at past 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 17.

Senior Insp. Joey Bicoy, Hoops Dome Police Station chief, identified the victim as Edmond Boter from Barangay Marigondon.

Bicoy said that Boter was heading home when the suspects suddenly approached and shot him.

The suspects then fled in an unknown direction while the victim was brought to Mactan Doctors’ Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physicians.

Authorities recovered one empty shell from caliber .45 pistol from the crime scene.

Police are now investigating to identify the suspects and the motive of the killing.