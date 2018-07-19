Duterte okay, but he needs to leave Cebuanos alone: Tom

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña expects President Rodrigo Duterte to reiterate his vow to wage war against illegal drugs in his State of the Nation Address this Monday.

Mayor Osmeña said he approves of the President’s stand against drugs. “If he didn’t do that, we’re finished,” he said. When asked to rate President Duterte’s performance on a scale of 1-10, he answered “Okay ra.”

Mayor Osmeña was also asked about how Duterte could improve and answered by telling reporters that he should leave the Cebuanos alone. “We can handle our own problems,” the mayor said. / Gerard Vincent Francisco, USJ-R Intern