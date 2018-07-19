Female OFWs to get livelihood aid in Cebu City

About 50 undocumented female Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) from the Middle East are expected to receive P10,000 worth of rice retailing livelihood package and training from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) within the month.

The beneficiaries who come from different Cebu City barangays will be having their rice and corn retailing, financial and business management training on July 28.

The livelihood assistance is from the ‘Balik Pinay! Balik Hanapbuhay!’ program of the labor department.

The program aims to assist OFW returnees who were displaced by hostilities.