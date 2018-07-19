Ex-cop shot at school stage

A FORMER police officer was shot by masked assailants while attending an induction of officers inside the covered court of the Labangon Bliss Elementary School Thursday afternoon.

Chief Insp. Clark Ariola, Punta police precinct chief, said Armando Lozano was shot by the ski mask-wearing assailants as he clambered on stage.

A witness who tried to intervene said he overheard one of the suspects tell his cohort that he pointed his gun at the wrong person.

That person was Cebu City Councilor Jun Gabuya who wasn’t the target of Lozano’s assailants.