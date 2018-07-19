JAPANESE NABBED IN TOLEDO

A Japanese national was arrested by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-7) on accusations that he molested a minor.

Akira Togo was with a 13-year-old girl inside his room in his house at Barangay Poblacion in Toledo City at the time of his arrest.

NBI agent Niño Rodriguez said Toledo City Hall’s City Social Welfare Office reported Togo’s case last month.

“There were residents who reported to them (welfare office) that there is a foreigner staying with a 13 year old girl,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said they secured witnesses and sworn statements detailing the 71-year-old Togo’s alleged abuse of the minor.

Togo is now detained at NBI-7 headquarters pending the filing of charges against him.