Boy shot dead in Mandaue

A 17-year-old minor was shot dead by two unidentified assailants on board a motorcycle along G. Ouano Street in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City at past 1 a.m. Saturday, July 21.

Syle Cantillep, from Purok Rose, Barangay Opao was declared dead on the spot after he sustained several gunshot wounds on his body.

Senior Insp. James Conaco, Subangdaku police chief, said Cantillep was playing on the street with his friends when the suspects stopped by and shot the victim several times.

The suspects then fled the shooting after the shooting.

Police authorities are conducting an investigation to identify the identity of the suspects and the motive of the killing.