Tumulak asks police: Solve and stop the killings now

APPARENTLY exasperated by the spate of killings happening in the city, Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak requested law enforcers and other concerned government agencies to solve all the killings and to find ways to stop the series of murders in Metro Cebu.

Tumulak is worried that the continued killings would result in a ‘culture of fear.’

Tumulak, who is the deputy mayor on police matters, said a ‘culture of fear’ may gravely affect Cebu’s economy and tourism.

“In my opinion, the recent killings in Cebu should not (be a cause of) alarm because the police are on top of them, they’re doing the investigations,” said Tumulak.

“But that’s also why we request to fast-track and conduct extensive operations so that the public will know what’s going on. The public should be aware about these,” he added.

The councilor also underscored the role of private individuals for the speedy resolution of crimes as he urged the public to help the police.

“This is also a challenge for all of us not only to the police. We also need the support from civilians, especially the witnesses who saw the events, to help the investigators solve these cases,” said Tumulak.

On Friday, former broadcast journalist and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA-7) official, Baby ‘Earl’ Rallos, was ambushed by still unidentified assailants. He was shot dead on Villalon Street, right beside the Capitol Compound in Cebu City.

Rallos is the latest casualty of the killing spree that has plagued Metro Cebu for the past few weeks.

Tumulak also urged the police and officials of PDEA–7 not only to catch the killers of Rallos but also to inform the public about the ‘truth’ behind his killing.

“We are hoping that the truth will prevail. Because the Cebuanos, we need the right answers. They can convene among themselves, as law enforcers, to investigate (Rallos’ death) thoroughly,” said Tumulak.