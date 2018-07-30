CADUNGOG ATTEMPTED AMBUSH: Gunman assigned in drug enforcement unit of Parian Police

The gunman in the attempted ambush of Former Tejero Barangay Captain and now councilman Jessielou Cadungog was identified as PO2 Eugene Alcain Calumba, who was assigned in the drug enforcement unit of Parian police station, Cebu City.

Calumba was killed in a shootout with one of the bodyguards of Cadungog along T. Padilla Extension, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City on Monday morning (July 30).

Sought for comment after the attempt on his life, Cadungog refused to make any statement.

The driver of the get-away vehicle, Michael Banua, is now under the custody of police authorities.