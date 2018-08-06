IRONMAN GIVES BACK

Students of the Punta Engaño National High School became the beneficiary of the recently concluded Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships.

The Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI), the organizer of the international triathlon race, headed by its CEO Wilfred Steven Uytengsu, general manager Princess Galura and some pro participants of the race, visited the school yesterday morning to hand in the P250,000 cash to the school principal Nenette Rafayla in a simple program dubbed as AtletECOs Unite: An Ecobricking Activity With The Triathletes.

The event is in line with the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of the recently concluded Ironman race.

Uytengsu, who is also a trustee of the Children’s Hour, with whom they are partnering for the CSR activity, shared that the activity serves as a thanksgiving to the Cebuanos hospitality on Ironman.

“We came here as thousands of triathletes, both Filipino and foreigners, and the locals welcomed us,” Uytengsu stated. “Through the project of Children’s Hour, we can give back something back to the community.”

According to Rafayla, the financial assistance will be enjoyed by the 1,006 elementary pupils and 790 high school students of the school.

“We have already received the 33 medicine kits which are comprised of medicine cabinets and medical supplies,” Rafayla told Cebu Daily News. “We have not decided yet as to where we will allocate the remaining funds yet,” she added.

Aside from the cash donation, the CSR activity also started an ecobricking project that promotes the collection of recyclable waste materials, especially plastics, which will be turned into ecobricks that can be used to make stools, couches and many more.

“For the beneficiaries, a lot of people helped them raise funds,” Galura said. “So I hope that in the future, they can do the same for the children to continue the program’s vision,” she added.