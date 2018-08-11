2 CIT-U graduates in Top Ten of Mining Engineering Licensure Exam

By Doris Mae C. Mondragon and Morexette Marie B. Erram

Two graduates from the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) are among the Top 10 in the August 2018 Mining Engineer Licensure Examinations, according to the results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) in the evening of August 10.

Sheen Michael King Tidadul landed second place with a score of 91. 05 percent, followed by Daniel Minguito, who ranked third with a score of 90.95 percent.

Their alma mater, CIT-U, garnered an 80.36 percent passing rate in the examinations.

The PRC said that 282 of the 326 takers passed the Mining Engineer Licensure Examinations, which were held in Manila, Baguio and Davao.

Santiago Agripa Jr. from the Bicol University main campus in Legazpi City of Albay ranked first in the licensure examinations, with a score of 92.90 percent.