CIT-U grads ace Mining Engineering board exams

THEY both burned the midnight oil and sacrificed a lot as they frantically prepared for the 2018 Mining Engineering Licensure Examinations.

But they also did not forget to have fun time on the side. To breath and to relax whenever they have the chance to.

Sheen Michael King Tidadul and Daniel Rivera Minguito, graduates of Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) shared this common formula and both came out on top.

Tidadul ranked second while Minguito came third in the Mining Engineering board exams the results of which were released on Friday, August 10 by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Tidadul, a native of Cagayan de Oro City, garnered a score of 91. 05 while Minguito, who hails from Dalaguete in southeastern Cebu, got a score of 90.85.

Their alma mater, CIT-U, garnered a passing percentage of 80.36 percent.

Only 282 of the 326 takers passed in the exams held in Manila, Baguio and Davao.

Santiago Agripa Jr. from the Bicol University main campus in Legazpi City, Albay ranked first with a rating of 92.90 percent.

Tidadul and Minguito said they were both surprised and grateful that they not only passed but also made it to the Top 10.

For Tidadul, the long hours he spent studying and reviewing for the board exams, as well as the sacrifices he made to earn his degree are what helped him overcome the ‘relatively difficult’ questions in the test.

He also said his faith and trust on God greatly supported his study routines.

“I study with everything I’ve got on weekdays. I even go up to eight hours of studying when I’m motivated. But I make sure that I rest on weekends. I bring myself to church to celebrate life, have fun with the best people on Earth, and rest in God’s presence,” Tidadul told Cebu Daily News in a message sent over Messenger.

Minguito on the other hand, said his mother’s hard work motivated him to pursue his goal of becoming a licensed mining engineer.

“One of the challenges is the financial. I really wanted to become a pilot, but mahal man so nipili ko aning mining engineer kay daghan man og opportunities sa mining,” he said.

“Part of my preparations, of course, I enrolled in a review center with my friends but I also do self review. But I never pressured myself. I still go out with my friends because it also helps me to breath and relax from time to time,” he added.